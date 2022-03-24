Huobi BTC Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $1.28 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $43,931.99 or 1.00192643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.