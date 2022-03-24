HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $463.11

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.11 ($6.10) and traded as low as GBX 292.50 ($3.85). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.18), with a volume of 78,325 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 373.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 463.11.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.