HYCON (HYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $676,406.06

HYCON (HYC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $676,406.06 and $989,790.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

