iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.