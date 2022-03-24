Iconic Token (ICNQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,465.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $2,465.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.07030419 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,971.60 or 0.99875832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044658 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

