Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.64 or 0.07067647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.22 or 0.99886502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

