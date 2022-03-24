Idle Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,169.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $60,169.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,210,306 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

