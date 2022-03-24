Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 2.3%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.
Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)
