Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 2.3%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

