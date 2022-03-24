Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of PI stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Impinj by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Impinj by 107,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Impinj by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

