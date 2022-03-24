Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.24 ($48.62).

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($53.19) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.76) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($21.65).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

