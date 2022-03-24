Informa (LON:INF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $542.90

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 542.90 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 600.80 ($7.91). Informa shares last traded at GBX 588.80 ($7.75), with a volume of 3,009,086 shares traded.

INF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 542.90. The stock has a market cap of £8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

