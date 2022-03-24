Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Ingersoll Rand worth $52,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

