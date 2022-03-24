Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) versus Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Financial Contrast

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Vaxcyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.43 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$100.08 million ($1.92) -12.64

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A -32.45% -28.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innate Pharma and Vaxcyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innate Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 220.61%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.26%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Vaxcyte on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

