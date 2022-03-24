Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.14

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.14 and traded as high as C$19.62. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 348,216 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.14.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

