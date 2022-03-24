Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 2,347 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.60.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (XBAP)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.