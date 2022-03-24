Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading Down 1.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. 679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.