Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.08

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.08 and last traded at $90.02, with a volume of 5602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

