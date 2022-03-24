Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.87 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.87 ($0.17). Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 74,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).
The company has a market cap of £34.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.96.
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)
Read More
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Ultrasound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.