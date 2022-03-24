Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Stock Price Down 1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.87 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.87 ($0.17). Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 74,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The company has a market cap of £34.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.96.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

