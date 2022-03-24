International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.77

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON INPP opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69. International Public Partnerships has a 52 week low of GBX 150.80 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 175.20 ($2.31).
