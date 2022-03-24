Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $19.20 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and $219.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.20 or 0.00044629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.70 or 0.07094434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.70 or 1.00005421 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00032058 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,916,266 coins and its circulating supply is 216,012,968 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

