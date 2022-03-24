Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up 3.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $273,000.

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.98. 128,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,097. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $98.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

