Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 218563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

