Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.82 on Thursday, hitting $359.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,317,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,155,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

