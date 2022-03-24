Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.92

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

