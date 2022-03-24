Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £2,844,955.44 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,745,333.65).

INVP stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 482.95 ($6.36). The stock had a trading volume of 862,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,946. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.49). The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.19.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.