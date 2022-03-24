Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £2,844,955.44 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,745,333.65).
INVP stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 482.95 ($6.36). The stock had a trading volume of 862,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,946. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.49). The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.19.
Investec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.