Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sierra Metals (SMTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN: SMTS):

3/18/2022 – Sierra Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

3/18/2022 – Sierra Metals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Sierra Metals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/9/2022 – Sierra Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.80 to C$2.15.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,334 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711,088 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,183 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

