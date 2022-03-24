Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (ARBB, ATYM, CWK, FUTR, IOM, PANR, PFG, RGL, STB, VINP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 24th:

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

