Investors Buy High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

AEE stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.17 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

