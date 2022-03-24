Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Doma stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

