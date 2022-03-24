Investors Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

