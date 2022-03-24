Investors Buy Large Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

