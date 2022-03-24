Investors Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $404.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.53. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

