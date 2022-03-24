Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

