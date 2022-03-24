Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 5.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invitation Homes worth $34,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. 3,553,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,669. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

