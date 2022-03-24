Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 7,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVDA stock traded down $8.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.34. 50,086,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,886,793. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

