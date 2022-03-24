IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Up 8.9%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) was up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.88 ($0.06). Approximately 648,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 495,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.48 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of £8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.97.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

