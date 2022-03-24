IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Up 8.9%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating) was up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.88 ($0.06). Approximately 648,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 495,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.48 ($0.06).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of £8.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.97.
IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)
