iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 4,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

