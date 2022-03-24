iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,521,000 after buying an additional 117,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $557,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.79 and its 200 day moving average is $452.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

