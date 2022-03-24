Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.57. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.