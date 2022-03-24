JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $15.76. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 99,567 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $145.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.70 million. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.