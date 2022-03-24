Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $254,014.54 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $254,014.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.50. 656,519 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $8,641,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $17,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Jamf by 4,583.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,364 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

