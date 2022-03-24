Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 772,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 580,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).
The company has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18.
Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)
