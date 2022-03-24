Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 772,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 580,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

