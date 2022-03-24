Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

