Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.15 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,701,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 376,726 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

