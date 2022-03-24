JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

JOAN stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $518.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.33.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 18.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in JOANN by 964.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 111,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JOANN by 29.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $719,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.