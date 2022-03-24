Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.4% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.81. 139,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

