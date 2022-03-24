JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 9.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 21,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 849,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

