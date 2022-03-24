JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $139.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

