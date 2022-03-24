Kadena (KDA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.93 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00014655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $85.93 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.70 or 0.07094434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.70 or 1.00005421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044629 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.