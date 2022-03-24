KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. KARMA has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $6.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

